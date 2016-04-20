Quantcast
Video
Around the World in 6,856 Birds

In 2016, Arjan Dwarshuis took his love for birdwatching to extreme lengths. He boarded over 140 flights to 40 different countries, journeying through jungles and forests in search of the birds of the world. During his 366-day trip, he smashed the world record, observing 6,856 species of birds—that’s 65% of the global bird population. Now, he's using his epic adventure as a way to raise awareness for conservation efforts.

