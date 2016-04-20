Around the World in 6,856 Birds

2.Why Scientists Are Eavesdropping on a Rainforest in Indonesia
3.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
4.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
5.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
6.Who Needs Roads When You Can Cruise Through Canals?
7.The Town That Straddles Two Countries
8.Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
9.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
10.The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
11.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
12.The Risk Takers
13.Protecting the Future of Florida's Sea Turtles | That's Amazing
14.Visiting One of the Last of Holland’s Master Millers
15.Bringing Sri Lanka’s Mangroves Back to Life
16.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
17.The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
18.Stuff Your Mouth Full of Grapes: How the World Rings In the New Year
19.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
20.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
21.Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
22.Saving India’s Most Sacred River
23.Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau
24.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
25.This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
In 2016, Arjan Dwarshuis took his love for birdwatching to extreme lengths. He boarded over 140 flights to 40 different countries, journeying through jungles and forests in search of the birds of the world. During his 366-day trip, he smashed the world record, observing 6,856 species of birds—that’s 65% of the global bird population. Now, he's using his epic adventure as a way to raise awareness for conservation efforts.
