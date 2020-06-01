Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
3:01

2.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

3.
Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
3:04

3.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler

4.
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
3:27

4.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

5.
The Swimming Sisters of Alcatraz
2:39

5.The Swimming Sisters of Alcatraz

6.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

6.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

7.
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
2:56

7.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

8.
Hiding in Plain Sight
1:35

8.Hiding in Plain Sight

9.
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
2:24

9.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss

10.
The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
13:02

10.The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film

11.
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
6:14

11.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing

12.
Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing
4:03

12.Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing

13.
The Intrepid Explorers
41:22

13.The Intrepid Explorers

14.
Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
3:19

14.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs

15.
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
2:58

15.Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club

16.
Hanging Ten With Dubai’s Tight-Knit Surfing Community
2:30

16.Hanging Ten With Dubai’s Tight-Knit Surfing Community

17.
Join the Queen of the Mantas for a Swim With Gentle Giants
3:12

17.Join the Queen of the Mantas for a Swim With Gentle Giants

18.
Welcome to the Town of the Dead
2:32

18.Welcome to the Town of the Dead

19.
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
2:12

19.Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World

20.
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
5:40

20.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau

21.
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
1:10

21.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse

22.
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
1:32

22.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

23.
A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
2:41

23.A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water

24.
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
2:12

24.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl

25.
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
2:27

25.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

Bianca Valenti is a San Francisco-based professional surfer who rides some of the world's biggest waves. Instead of wearing a string bikini on a white sand beach, she dons a wetsuit, a hood and protective gear to take on some of the world’s deadliest swells. When she first took on Mavericks—notoriously difficult surf just south of San Francisco—she almost drowned. But that experience, coupled with her drive to overcome sexist stereotypes about female surfers, only motivated Valenti to become a better surfer. The results, as you can see, have paid off.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Target.

Sports & Action
Profiles

Location

San Francisco, CA

Full Map
Up Next
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Up Next
3:01
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
Up Next
3:04
Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
3:27
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:39
The Swimming Sisters of Alcatraz
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
1:35
Hiding in Plain Sight
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
Up Next
13:02
The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
Up Next
6:14
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:03
Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing
Up Next
41:22
The Intrepid Explorers
Up Next
3:19
Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
Up Next
2:58
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Up Next
2:30
Hanging Ten With Dubai’s Tight-Knit Surfing Community
Up Next
3:12
Join the Queen of the Mantas for a Swim With Gentle Giants
Up Next
2:32
Welcome to the Town of the Dead
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:41
A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
2:27
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

Related Stories

Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
3:15
Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
00:41
Fighting Poaching on the Open Ocean: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
3:38
Explore 'The Aquatic World' With Philippe Cousteau in 360 Degrees
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
2:46
Songs of Comfort at the End of Life
Up Next
1:06
Lou Seal: The Giants Mascot Who Won Over an Anti-Mascot Crowd
Up Next
2:15
River Gods: Welcome to the Wild West of Surfing
Up Next
2:40
The Depth Below the Depths
Up Next
2:46
Exploring the Ocean’s Nursery
Up Next
1:16
Sneak Peek: The Aquatic World With Philippe Cousteau Season 2
Up Next
2:37
The Worm From Whence We Came
Up Next
2:52
Life Where Lights Go Out
Up Next
1:20
Hungry Creature of the Deep
Up Next
1:21
And Just Like That, You're Struck
Up Next
2:37
The Surfboard Fin That's Saving the Ocean
Up Next
1:31
The Ocean's Curious Copycat
Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone
Up Next
3:21
Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone
Up Next
2:11
Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
3:11
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Behind Georgia’s 8,000-Year-Old Winemaking Tradition
Up Next
2:30
Behind Georgia’s 8,000-Year-Old Winemaking Tradition
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea

Recommended Playlists

Words of Wisdom

4 videos | 12 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 28 min

Ready Player One?

8 videos | 20 min

Squad Goals

6 videos | 15 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:48
The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:28
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN