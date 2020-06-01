2.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
3.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
4.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
5.How ‘Green Screen Grandma’ Made a Splash on YouTube
6.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
7.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
8.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
9.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
10.Color Under the Lights
11.How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
12.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
13.How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation
14.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
15.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
16.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
17.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
18.Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
19.Terminally Optimistic: Celebrating Life by Confronting Death
20.Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
21.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
22.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
23.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
24.This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
25.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Shalom Nchom, who is known as Shalom Blac to her thousands of YouTube fans, was burned by hot oil when she was a child. After the accident left her scarred, she turned to makeup as a way to protect herself from bullying. Now, on her YouTube channel, she helps others feel beautiful—with or without makeup.
