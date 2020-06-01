Quantcast
Video
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

Shalom Nchom, who is known as Shalom Blac to her thousands of YouTube fans, was burned by hot oil when she was a child. After the accident left her scarred, she turned to makeup as a way to protect herself from bullying. Now, on her YouTube channel, she helps others feel beautiful—with or without makeup.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Target.

