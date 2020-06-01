2.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
3.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
4.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
5.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
6.The Queen of Chinese Cuisine
7.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
8.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
9.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
10.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
11.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
12.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
13.Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
14.How This All-Muslim Girls Basketball Team Is Crushing it On the Court
15.How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice
16.Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life
17.An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
18.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
19.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
20.The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
21.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
22.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
23.In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
24.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
25.This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
Nor “Phoenix” Diana might be small in stature, but she dominates in the ring. The world’s first hijab-wearing pro wrestler, she is also the first female to hold a Malaysia Pro Wrestling championship. She has been criticized by those who say women shouldn’t pursue sports like wrestling, but Nor tunes them out. She has the support of her fans, and she is proud to inspire other girls who wear hijabs to fight their way into the ring. The more girls in wrestling, the better. This young pioneer welcomes the competition.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Target.
