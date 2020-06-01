Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
2:25

2.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

3.
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
3:01

3.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

4.
Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
3:04

4.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler

5.
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
2:24

5.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss

6.
This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
5:22

6.This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike

7.
What Love Looks Like Around the World
12:00

7.What Love Looks Like Around the World

8.
A Love Story for the Pages
2:38

8.A Love Story for the Pages

9.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

9.A Love to the Moon and Back

10.
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
3:20

10.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

11.
This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
2:24

11.This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love

12.
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
2:37

12.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon

13.
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
3:02

13.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota

14.
A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa
3:15

14.A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa

15.
The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
2:32

15.The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art

16.
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
3:11

16.Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant

17.
A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
2:25

17.A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead

18.
Love and Monsters
2:42

18.Love and Monsters

19.
In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart
2:43

19.In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart

20.
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
2:27

20.Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps

21.
In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
4:15

21.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections

22.
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
3:30

22.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love

23.
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
2:47

23.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival

24.
Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
3:04

24.Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty

25.
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
6:59

25.State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage

One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

Charles “LaLa” Evans and his wife Louise were together for 59 years and 11 months. Over the course of their marriage they took thousands of photographs together, capturing moments both big and small. When Louise passed away suddenly just one month shy of their 60th anniversary, Charles was determined to honor her memory using those pictures. So he created a museum in the backyard of their Mississippi home dedicated to their lifetime of love.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Target.

Profiles

Location

Starkville, Mississippi

Full Map
Up Next
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Up Next
2:25
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Up Next
3:01
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
Up Next
3:04
Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
This Couple Is One of the Fastest Tandem Bike Teams in the World
Up Next
5:22
This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
Couples Married 30+ Years Give Us Love Advice
Up Next
12:00
What Love Looks Like Around the World
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:24
This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
Up Next
2:37
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
3:15
A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa
Up Next
2:32
The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
Up Next
3:11
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
Up Next
2:25
A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
Up Next
2:42
Love and Monsters
Up Next
2:43
In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart
Up Next
2:27
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
Up Next
4:15
In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
3:04
Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage

Related Stories

Up Next
2:06
75 Years of Brotherly Love
Up Next
3:05
If You Build It, They Will Come: A Juke Joint’s Field of Dreams
Up Next
3:34
How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
Up Next
5:42
How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
Up Next
2:51
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
Up Next
3:28
This Scientist’s Work Might Be the Future of Energy-Efficient Vehicles
Up Next
3:19
Breaking Silicon Valley’s Glass Ceiling
Up Next
3:17
The Keeper of the Ghost Trees
Up Next
3:30
Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
Up Next
1:06
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
Up Next
1:37
Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future
Up Next
3:00
Welcome to the City of Violins
Up Next
1:24
From Bottom-Dweller To Status Symbol: The Story Of The Lobster
Up Next
1:52
The Library That Checks Out Dead Animals
Up Next
3:47
Uniting Voices Against Distracted Driving
Up Next
1:37
Ahhhh! Real (Gila) Monsters
Up Next
1:19
This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
2:08
The Family Making Sure Your Bread Stays Fresh
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
1:21
Hanging on by a Hair
Up Next
2:33
Sailing the World With Renewable Energy
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference

Recommended Playlists

Words of Wisdom

4 videos | 12 min

Explore Azerbaijan

2 videos | 5 min

Art of Cold

3 videos | 13 min

In Search Of

3 videos | 9 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
2:11
Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
This Couple Is One of the Fastest Tandem Bike Teams in the World
Up Next
5:22
This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
Up Next
16:28
In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
3:11
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
3:48
With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:34
How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
2:19
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
Up Next
3:14
The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
Up Next
2:44
Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
Up Next
2:12
A Retirement Home for Young and Old
Up Next
2:51
Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
3:58
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
2:25
A Blind Horse and His Best Friend
In Japan, Playing Softball With Senior Citizens
Up Next
14:59
In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
2:33
Sailing the World With Renewable Energy

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN