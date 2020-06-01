2.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
3.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
4.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
5.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
6.This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
7.What Love Looks Like Around the World
8.A Love Story for the Pages
9.A Love to the Moon and Back
10.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
11.This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
12.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
13.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
14.A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa
15.The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
16.Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
17.A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
18.Love and Monsters
19.In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart
20.Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
21.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
22.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
23.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
24.Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
25.State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Charles “LaLa” Evans and his wife Louise were together for 59 years and 11 months. Over the course of their marriage they took thousands of photographs together, capturing moments both big and small. When Louise passed away suddenly just one month shy of their 60th anniversary, Charles was determined to honor her memory using those pictures. So he created a museum in the backyard of their Mississippi home dedicated to their lifetime of love.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Target.
Location
Starkville, MississippiFull Map
4 videos | 12 min
2 videos | 5 min
3 videos | 13 min
3 videos | 9 min