Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple

2.Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
3.Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
4.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
5.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
6.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
7.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
8.Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
9.The Sistine Chapel of Sewage
10.Budapest’s Bastion With a View
11.Georgia’s Monastery in the Sky
12.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
13.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
14.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
15.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
16.A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth
17.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
18.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
19.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
20.Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
21.Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy
22.Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
23.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
24.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
25.Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
Wat Pha Sorn Kaew offers a modern take on the Buddhist temple. Built in the early aughts, this peaceful place of worship—known as the Temple on the Glass Cliff in English—is most notable for its five white Buddhas. You can see them for miles around. They are nestled together in meditation poses, arranged in descending order from tallest to smallest. The striking figures sit atop a five-level pagoda shaped like a lotus flower and covered in colorful mosaic tiles, stones and pottery. See why this temple is worth the five-hour drive from Bangkok.
Location
Khaem Son, ThailandFull Map
