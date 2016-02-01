Quantcast
Here’s Why You Were Forced to Square Dance

It's 1995 — you’re in middle school gym class, and what is your over-enthusiastic P.E. instructor forcing you to do? Square dance. That’s right. For those of you who ever had to grab your partner and awkwardly step back and forth to country music, you have square dance enthusiast Henry Ford to thank for your slick moves.

Location

United States

Full Map
