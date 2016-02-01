Here’s Why You Were Forced to Square Dance

2.Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
3.During Floods, Floating Schools Bring the Classroom to Students
4.Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon
5.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
6.See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future
7.Remembering Christmas 2004 With ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Sims’
8.France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
9.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
10.This School on a Bus Is Bringing Education to Everyone
11.When the Oldest Kid in Class is 69 Years Old
12.Reading and Rollin’
13.A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
14.Acing Senior Year at India’s School for Grandmothers
15.Crafting the Perfect Sound
16.Feel The Flow: Finding Yourself Through Hip-Hop
17.How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
18.Breaking Fast in California
19.Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes
20.Warriors of Hula
21.Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News
22.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
23.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
24.Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport
25.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
It's 1995 — you’re in middle school gym class, and what is your over-enthusiastic P.E. instructor forcing you to do? Square dance. That’s right. For those of you who ever had to grab your partner and awkwardly step back and forth to country music, you have square dance enthusiast Henry Ford to thank for your slick moves.
Location
United StatesFull Map
8 videos | 18 min
2 videos | 8 min
5 videos | 17 min
4 videos | 13 min