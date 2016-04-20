The Guardians of Our Planet

2.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
3.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
4.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
5.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
6.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
7.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
8.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
9.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
10.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
11.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
12.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
13.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
14.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
15.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
16.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
17.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
18.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
19.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
20.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
21.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
22.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
23.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
24.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
25.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
We can all find small ways to make our world a better place. In the fourth episode of "That's Amazing"' we meet: a boar hunter preserving tradition and protecting birds in the wettest place on earth, an artist who transforms toxic sludge into works of art, and a group of scientists working to save the Joshua Tree from a warming climate.
