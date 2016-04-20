The Guardians of Our Planet

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
4:23

2.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners

3.
Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
3:15

3.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest

4.
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
2:43

4.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing

5.
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
3:29

5.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing

6.
Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
3:24

6.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence

7.
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
1:29

7.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls

8.
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
1:17

8.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey

9.
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
2:38

9.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots

10.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

10.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

11.
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
1:48

11.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender

12.
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
2:22

12.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World

13.
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
1:22

13.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

14.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

14.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

15.
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
1:13

15.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future

16.
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
1:13

16.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl

17.
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
1:15

17.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies

18.
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
1:10

18.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse

19.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

19.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

20.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

20.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

21.
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
1:26

21.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival

22.
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
00:52

22.This Bird Came Back From Extinction

23.
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
1:07

23.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter

24.
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
1:05

24.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run

25.
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
1:20

25.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction

The Guardians of Our Planet

We can all find small ways to make our world a better place. In the fourth episode of "That's Amazing"' we meet: a boar hunter preserving tradition and protecting birds in the wettest place on earth, an artist who transforms toxic sludge into works of art, and a group of scientists working to save the Joshua Tree from a warming climate.

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
4:23
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
Up Next
3:15
Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
Up Next
2:43
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:29
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:24
Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
Up Next
1:29
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
2:38
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:48
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
Up Next
2:22
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
1:13
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
1:26
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
Up Next
00:52
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
Up Next
1:07
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:20
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction

Related Stories

Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:24
At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
6:33
The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:16
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Gym
Up Next
1:14
Meet the World’s Largest Porcupine
Up Next
1:17
This “Giraffe Cat” Faces an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:18
An Eagle with Super Human Strength
Up Next
1:15
Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink
Up Next
1:08
This Big-Billed Toucan Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
1:03
This Beautiful Parrot May Be the World's Smartest Bird
Up Next
1:22
This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character
Up Next
1:19
This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead
Up Next
1:14
Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

186 videos | 603 min

Battle of the Bands

10 videos | 26 min

Innovator’s Club

4 videos | 12 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

6 videos | 18 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN