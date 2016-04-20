The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing

2.This Meteorologist Teaches Floridians about Climate Change
3.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
4.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
5.Battle of the Alpine Horns
6.The Same Genius Scientist Invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O
7.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
8.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
9.Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes
10.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
11.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
12.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
13.Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
14.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
15.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
16.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
17.Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous
18.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
19.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
20.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
21.The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
22.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
23.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
24.The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
25.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
What does a cloud sound like? Studio artist and educator David Bowen wanted to find out, so he built a machine to let the sky play music. Yes, really. Behold the Cloud Piano—a robotic installation that plays a note on the piano based on the movement and density of the clouds across the sky. It may sound chaotic at times, but so is nature, after all.
Tune in to "That's Amazing" every Sunday at 9 pm on The Weather Channel.
Location
Duluth, MN, USAFull Map
3 videos | 57 min
7 videos | 21 min
13 videos | 31 min
6 videos | 16 min