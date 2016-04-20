The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing

What does a cloud sound like? Studio artist and educator David Bowen wanted to find out, so he built a machine to let the sky play music. Yes, really. Behold the Cloud Piano—a robotic installation that plays a note on the piano based on the movement and density of the clouds across the sky. It may sound chaotic at times, but so is nature, after all.

