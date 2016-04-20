Quantcast
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing

What does a cloud sound like? Studio artist and educator David Bowen wanted to find out, so he built a machine to let the sky play music. Yes, really. Behold the Cloud Piano—a robotic installation that plays a note on the piano based on the movement and density of the clouds across the sky. It may sound chaotic at times, but so is nature, after all.

Tune in to "That's Amazing" every Sunday at 9 pm on The Weather Channel.

Tech & Science
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Duluth, MN, USA

