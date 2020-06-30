How a 10-Year-Old Powerlifter Broke Records Held By Adults

2.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
3.How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
4.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
5.Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker
6.Viking Of The Suburbs: Life At 6’8, 400LBS
7.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
8.This Guy Wrote ‘Star Wars’ (And His First Name Isn't George)
9.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
10.How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion
11.Bodybuilding at 80
12.The World On His Back
13.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
14.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
15.Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker
16.The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
17.Swimming in Toxic Water
18."What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
19.Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
20.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
21.Seeking the Hidden Treasure of the Rocky Mountains
22.After Being Partially Paralyzed, Hannah Gavios Is Completing Marathons
23.Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy
24.Living Alone on a Paradise Island
25.Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old
Naomi Kutin was 8 years old when she started powerlifting. By age 10, she was breaking records held by adults. Now at 18, Kutin is stronger than ever, squatting 330 pounds and deadlifting up to 400 pounds. What’s the key to her success? From a young age, Kutin realized that powerlifting isn’t just physical, it’s mental, too. Which is why she gets in the zone before every lift.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Northwestern Mutual. Here for what’s most important, today and tomorrow.
