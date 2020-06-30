How a 10-Year-Old Powerlifter Broke Records Held By Adults

Naomi Kutin was 8 years old when she started powerlifting. By age 10, she was breaking records held by adults. Now at 18, Kutin is stronger than ever, squatting 330 pounds and deadlifting up to 400 pounds. What’s the key to her success? From a young age, Kutin realized that powerlifting isn’t just physical, it’s mental, too. Which is why she gets in the zone before every lift.



