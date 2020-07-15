Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water

2.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
3.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
4.Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie
5.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
6.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
7.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
8.Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
9.The Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey
10.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
11.Making Cheese Around the World, from Sardinia to Serbia
12.In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
13.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
14.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
15.The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
16.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
17.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
18.Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries
19.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
20.Crafting the Perfect Dagger in Oman
21.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
22.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
23.Glass Planets Hidden Around The World For You To Find
24.Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
25.This Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream Doesn’t Melt
Garip Ay’s paintings come to life in the most extraordinary way. The Turkish artist uses an ancient technique called ebru, or marbling. He drops and flicks dyes onto water treated with a wetting agent that keeps the pigment from sinking. Then he swirls and shapes the vibrant colors into images that spring from his imagination. It takes a deft hand and special handmade tools to paint this way. Ay invites us into his studio in Istanbul to watch him create.
Location
Istanbul, TurkeyFull Map
9 videos | 27 min
9 videos | 22 min
6 videos | 13 min
19 videos | 156 min