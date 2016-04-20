The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards

In a dusty, crowded shop in Milan, Italy, artist Osvaldo Menegazzi toils, as he has for decades, designing intricate decks of tarot cards. Every card a handmade work of art, Mengazzi draws and paints each one, starting with Death. Even the location of his shop has meaning, as the origins of tarot are thought to be Milanese with the oldest surviving cards dating to the mid-15th century. For Menegazzi, whether you believe in the power of the cards or not, they speak.



