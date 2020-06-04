Quantcast
Video
This Bra Screens for Breast Cancer

When you catch breast cancer early, you have a 95 percent survival rate. But many women under the age of 40 don't have mammograms because of the cumulative effects of radiation. That's where EVA comes in. They have developed a bra that can detect possible breast abnormalities in women of all ages—all without emitting radiation. The idea isn't completely new—it's been around since the 1970s, but advances in data collection and machine learning have made this bra a game changer.

Tech & Science

Location

Puebla, Mexico

