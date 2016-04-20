The Art of Becoming Santa Claus

2.Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter
3.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
4.The Baby Whisperer
5.A Merry Berry Advent
6.This Christmas, The Ultimate Great Big Yule Log
7.Chestnuts Roasting on an Animated Fire
8.Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland
9.A Chosen Home for the Holidays
10.The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
11.Celebrating Hanukkah With Country Music Legend Kinky Friedman
12.Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
13.A Very Scatalogical Christmas
14.The Fitness Model Without a Pulse
15.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
16.The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
17.This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
18.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
19.One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
20.The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
21.Singing the Tokyo Blues
22.Grooming Barbers to Be Mental Health Advocates
23.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
24.How Superman Busted The KKK
25.How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation
What goes into becoming Saint Nick? It takes more than just a red suit and white beard to don the title of Santa Claus. Every year, those that want to perfect the art of being Santa travel to Midland, Michigan, to attend the world’s oldest and longest running Santa school. The Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School has graduated thousands of Kris Kringles over its 80 years, teaching everything from beard grooming to caroling to child psychology.
4 videos | 12 min
10 videos | 32 min
4 videos | 12 min
7 videos | 21 min