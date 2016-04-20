GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Art of Becoming Santa Claus

What goes into becoming Saint Nick? It takes more than just a red suit and white beard to don the title of Santa Claus. Every year, those that want to perfect the art of being Santa travel to Midland, Michigan, to attend the world’s oldest and longest running Santa school. The Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School has graduated thousands of Kris Kringles over its 80 years, teaching everything from beard grooming to caroling to child psychology.

Culture
