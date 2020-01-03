Making Hanpen Fish Cakes at Tokyo’s Legendary Kanmo

There are many kinds of kamaboko—aka fish cake—to choose from in Japan. But pretty much everyone loves hanpen. Uniquely fluffy, this popular delight is made with pollock. Toshio Oka knows how to shape and boil hanpen to perfection. He invites us to join him in the kitchen Kanmo in the Nihonbashi district of Tokyo. The legendary fish cake shop has been making some of the world’s best hanpen since 1688.