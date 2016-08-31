The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting

Mushrooms have gotten a bad rap. Sure, some are poisonous and hallucinogenic, but America's palate for mushrooms is generally bland. When it comes to edible fungi, we only focus on a few varieties. But Ari Rockland-Miller and Jenna Antonino DiMare hope to change that. These mushroom educators and hunters are on a mission to spread the joys of foraging, and open up our palates to a wider variety of mushrooms.