The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old

2.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
3.Painting Fields of Dreams
4.How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
5.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
6.What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
7.Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
8.Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
9.Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
10.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
11.The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life
12.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
13.Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
14.The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
15.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
16.The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
17.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
18.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
19.Meet the King of Fake Cash
20.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
21.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
22.Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
23.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
24.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
25.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
26.The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Ashima Shiraishi can scale boulders and rock faces that most people twice her age simply can't. The 14-year-old New York native started climbing boulders in Central Park when she was just six years old and hasn't looked back since. Keep going Ashima!
Location
Queens, NY, USAFull Map
6 videos | 18 min
10 videos | 29 min
10 videos | 22 min
2 videos | 54 min