GBSLogoWithName
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

Before the days of photography, fishermen in Japan would immortalize their big catch with gyotaku, or fish prints. Today, Naoki Hayashi, is continuing the practice in Hawaii, keeping the ancient artform alive. He paints freshly caught fish with non-toxic paint, then presses them onto paper.

