Video
This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup

Whether you take it black or loaded with milk and sugar, if you’ve been to New York, you’ve had coffee out of these iconic Greek-inspired cups. Find out how these Amphora lookalikes became synonymous with a cup of Joe in the Big Apple.

Location

New York, NY, USA

Full Map
