The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn

Geovanny Valdez goes from bodega owner by day to DJ Jova by night. With over 40,000 listeners tuning in to Relambia FM, the Latin radio station he started for the residents of East Brooklyn, New York, Valdez churns out an eclectic mix of urban music, romantic ballads, merengue, and classic oldies. But this show isn’t just about the jams, it’s a chance to give a voice to his community.



Geovanny Valdez pasa de ser el dueño de una bodega durante el día a “DJ Jova” por la noche, en la estación de radio que mantiene en el sótano de esta misma tienda. Con más de 40,000 escuchas sintonizando Relambía FM, la estación de radio latina que fundó para los residentes de East Brooklyn, Valdez comparte una mezcla ecléctica de música urbana, baladas románticas, merengue y canciones clásicas. Pero no todo es música en esta radiodifusora, es también un medio para darle voz a su comunidad.



