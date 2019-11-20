The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn

2.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
3.In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
4.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
5.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
6.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
7.The 14-Year-Old CEO
8.Mexico’s School for the Gifted
9.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
10.Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
11.Bringing Mole to Many
12.Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
13.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
14.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
15.The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
16.Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea
17.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
18.Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
19.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
20.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
21.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
22.From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
23.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
24.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
25.Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
Geovanny Valdez goes from bodega owner by day to DJ Jova by night. With over 40,000 listeners tuning in to Relambia FM, the Latin radio station he started for the residents of East Brooklyn, New York, Valdez churns out an eclectic mix of urban music, romantic ballads, merengue, and classic oldies. But this show isn’t just about the jams, it’s a chance to give a voice to his community.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Toyota.
—
Geovanny Valdez pasa de ser el dueño de una bodega durante el día a “DJ Jova” por la noche, en la estación de radio que mantiene en el sótano de esta misma tienda. Con más de 40,000 escuchas sintonizando Relambía FM, la estación de radio latina que fundó para los residentes de East Brooklyn, Valdez comparte una mezcla ecléctica de música urbana, baladas románticas, merengue y canciones clásicas. Pero no todo es música en esta radiodifusora, es también un medio para darle voz a su comunidad.
Esta Great Big Historia está inspirada por Toyota.
Location
Brooklyn, New YorkFull Map
23 videos | 67 min
4 videos | 12 min
6 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 6 min