Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis

For the past 45 years, Steve Perlman has dedicated himself to saving Hawaii’s dying species of plant life. As a field botanist for the Plant Extinction Prevention Program, Perlman focuses on cultivating rare plants in the wild, often navigating unchartered territory to locate the last survivors. He and his team rappel off of cliffs, helicopter into remote valleys and hike miles into the Hawaiian wilderness in search of these rare species. Without his daring work, these plants may be lost forever to history.