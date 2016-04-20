Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis

2.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
3.'Paul's Boots' | Dare You To Not Cry Award
4.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
5.The Risk Takers
6.Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
7.Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
8.The Surprising Plant Helping Kenyan Farmers Prosper
9.What It’s Like to Trim the Biggest Hedges in the United Kingdom
10.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
11.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
12.The Ancient Hawaiian Art of Bark Cloth
13.Taste Hawaii’s Famous Mochi
14.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
15.In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
16.Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
17.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
18.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
19.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
20.This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
21.Who Needs Roads When You Can Cruise Through Canals?
22.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
23.Twist It Like Troy
24.China’s City of Canals
25.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
For the past 45 years, Steve Perlman has dedicated himself to saving Hawaii’s dying species of plant life. As a field botanist for the Plant Extinction Prevention Program, Perlman focuses on cultivating rare plants in the wild, often navigating unchartered territory to locate the last survivors. He and his team rappel off of cliffs, helicopter into remote valleys and hike miles into the Hawaiian wilderness in search of these rare species. Without his daring work, these plants may be lost forever to history.
