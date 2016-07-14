A Fighter Without Gloves: The Boxer’s Sister

2.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Nineteen-year-old Briana Shields has lived much of her life in her sister Claressa’s shadow. Given the fact that her sister is boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, an Olympic gold medalist, that makes sense. Hailing from Flint, Mich., Briana’s life hasn’t been easy. But even though she’s not a boxer like her sister, she’s got the heart and resilience of a fighter. This is her story.
Claressa was featured in the documentary "T-Rex," which is now available on Vimeo. "Briana" was supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
