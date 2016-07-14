A Fighter Without Gloves: The Boxer’s Sister

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
4:27

2.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai

3.
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
2:31

3.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music

4.
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
2:35

4.Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha

5.
Multi-Cultural By Design
1:06

5.Multi-Cultural By Design

6.
Snowkiting Is Every Extreme Winter Sport in One
2:15

6.Snowkiting Is Every Extreme Winter Sport in One

7.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

7.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

8.
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
4:14

8.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers

9.
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
1:17

9.The Valley of 2,000 Temples

10.
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
1:00

10. Lima: Mazamorra Morada

11.
This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
1:57

11.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game

12.
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
2:47

12.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)

13.
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
6:24

13.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan

14.
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
2:47

14.How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand

15.
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
2:34

15.The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki

16.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

16.Inking Her Own Story

17.
Love and Monsters
2:42

17.Love and Monsters

18.
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
2:24

18.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

19.
A Message From Minnie Driver
0:56

19.A Message From Minnie Driver

20.
Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
2:28

20.Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment

21.
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
2:33

21.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island

22.
Aged Whiskey ... In A Day?
2:17

22.Aged Whiskey ... In A Day?

23.
Lush Greenery Is Reclaiming this Abandoned Chinese Oasis
1:09

23.Lush Greenery Is Reclaiming this Abandoned Chinese Oasis

24.
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
2:29

24.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park

25.
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
3:03

25.For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch

A Fighter Without Gloves: The Boxer’s Sister

Nineteen-year-old Briana Shields has lived much of her life in her sister Claressa’s shadow. Given the fact that her sister is boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, an Olympic gold medalist, that makes sense. Hailing from Flint, Mich., Briana’s life hasn’t been easy. But even though she’s not a boxer like her sister, she’s got the heart and resilience of a fighter. This is her story.

Claressa was featured in the documentary "T-Rex," which is now available on Vimeo. "Briana" was supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Location

Flint, MI, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
2:31
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
Up Next
1:06
Multi-Cultural By Design
Up Next
2:15
Snowkiting Is Every Extreme Winter Sport in One
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
1:17
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
Up Next
1:57
This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
Up Next
2:47
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
6:24
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
Up Next
2:47
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
Up Next
2:34
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
2:42
Love and Monsters
Up Next
2:24
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
Up Next
0:56
A Message From Minnie Driver
Up Next
2:28
Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
Up Next
2:33
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
Up Next
2:17
Aged Whiskey ... In A Day?
Up Next
1:09
Lush Greenery Is Reclaiming this Abandoned Chinese Oasis
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
3:03
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch

Related Stories

Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
41:13
Challenging Nature
Bonn, Germany Is Celebrating Beethoven’s Birthday with a Citywide Light Installation
Up Next
1:00
Celebrating Beethoven’s Birthday with a Citywide Light Installation
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
3:27
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:05
Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
Up Next
2:29
The Dark Side of the Coop
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
19:11
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
This Couple Is One of the Fastest Tandem Bike Teams in the World
Up Next
5:22
This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:17
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
Up Next
1:12
A Poisonous Plight: The Guatemalan Beaded Lizard Grasps For Survival
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Charles King Overcame Blindness, Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Powerlifting Champion
Up Next
7:10
How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion
Up Next
3:08
Heavy Metal Hijabis
Up Next
3:31
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
Up Next
1:49
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
Up Next
3:22
A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
2:18
Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
Up Next
1:15
Meet a Wild Boar with a Terrific Tusk
Up Next
4:23
The Step Team Building an Unbeatable Legacy

Recommended Playlists

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Celebrating Humankindness

2 videos | 9 min

The Art of Leadership

3 videos | 8 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.