The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone

2.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
3.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
4.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
5.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
6.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
7.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
8.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
9.Transitioning to Freedom
10.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
11.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
12.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
13.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
14.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
15.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
16.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
17.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
18.Pride on the Rugby Pitch
19.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
20.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
21.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
22.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
23.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
24.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
25.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Dez Marshall is a barber at The Gamesman barbershop in Brooklyn, which has been serving the neighborhood for the last 50 years. Dez's clientele is mostly the LGBTQ community, and she provides a space for people who might otherwise not have a safe place to go. Plus, she's giving fresh cuts along the way.
Location
Brooklyn, NY, USAFull Map
39 videos | 98 min
8 videos | 19 min
10 videos | 28 min
4 videos | 14 min