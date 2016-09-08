The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
13:02

2.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

3.
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7:45

3.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World

4.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

4.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

5.
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
3:17

5.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low

6.
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
3:16

6.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin

7.
Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
3:07

7.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant

8.
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
25:12

8.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality

9.
Transitioning to Freedom
2:32

9.Transitioning to Freedom

10.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:49

10.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

11.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:24

11.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

12.
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
3:33

12.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries

13.
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
3:08

13.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

14.
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
2:51

14.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm

15.
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
4:16

15.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

16.
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
2:08

16.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling

17.
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
19:14

17.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference

18.
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
3:20

18.Pride on the Rugby Pitch

19.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

19.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

20.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

20.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

21.
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
14:30

21.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory

22.
Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
5:06

22.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East

23.
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
6:24

23.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan

24.
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
2:05

24.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom

25.
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
3:04

25.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone

Dez Marshall is a barber at The Gamesman barbershop in Brooklyn, which has been serving the neighborhood for the last 50 years. Dez's clientele is mostly the LGBTQ community, and she provides a space for people who might otherwise not have a safe place to go. Plus, she's giving fresh cuts along the way.

Proud

Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA

Full Map
Up Next
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Miss Universe Spain Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
Up Next
3:07
Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning to Freedom
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
3:20
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
14:30
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
Up Next
5:06
Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
6:24
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
2:05
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn

Related Stories

Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
Up Next
2:43
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
A Decade In Fashion: From Church Hats to Sneaker Heads
Up Next
3:07
A Decade In Fashion: From Church Hats to Sneaker Heads
Up Next
3:11
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
Up Next
4:36
Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
Up Next
2:54
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Up Next
2:57
Connecting Cops With Communities Through Lawn Mowing
Up Next
2:27
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
Up Next
6:43
After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
Up Next
5:45
For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
Up Next
1:46
Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
Up Next
2:35
Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
Up Next
3:06
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
Up Next
2:54
On 9/11, This Canadian Town Welcomed In Stranded Passengers
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Iran
Up Next
1:06
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
Up Next
3:55
Bringing Mole to Many
Up Next
5:10
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
3:11
The Film Camp Giving Disabled Talent a Chance to Shine
Up Next
1:49
Cutting Hair With Fire: The Last of the Milanese Barbers
Up Next
2:41
Before Afropunk, There Was Fishbone

Recommended Playlists

New York State of Mind

39 videos | 98 min

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

National Doctor Day

In Appreciation of Healthcare Heroes

10 videos | 28 min

Latinx Excellence

4 videos | 14 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning to Freedom
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:17
A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
1:98
Voguing For A Cause
Up Next
2:24
Preaching the Love of All
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
3:11
Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN