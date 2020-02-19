This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of

At Café Lota, Head Chef Udit Maheshwari is on a mission to introduce diners to regional Indian cuisine they may have never sampled before. The outdoor café at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi specializes in lesser-known dishes, like chingri kamranga khatta (prawn curry with star fruit), a guava vegetable dish, and a curry with roasted papadum. With the café, Chef Maheshwari hopes to showcase the depth, variety and complexity of overlooked Indian dishes.



