Video
This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of

At Café Lota, Head Chef Udit Maheshwari is on a mission to introduce diners to regional Indian cuisine they may have never sampled before. The outdoor café at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi specializes in lesser-known dishes, like chingri kamranga khatta (prawn curry with star fruit), a guava vegetable dish, and a curry with roasted papadum. With the café, Chef Maheshwari hopes to showcase the depth, variety and complexity of overlooked Indian dishes.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Incredible India.

Food & Drink

Location

New Delhi, India

