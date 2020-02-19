This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of

2.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
3.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
4.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
5.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
6.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
7.From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
8.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
9.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
10.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
11.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
12.For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
13.The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
14.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
15.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
16.The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
17.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
18.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
19.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
20.L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
21.Delhi: Fruit Chaat
22.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
23.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
24.The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs
25.Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time
At Café Lota, Head Chef Udit Maheshwari is on a mission to introduce diners to regional Indian cuisine they may have never sampled before. The outdoor café at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi specializes in lesser-known dishes, like chingri kamranga khatta (prawn curry with star fruit), a guava vegetable dish, and a curry with roasted papadum. With the café, Chef Maheshwari hopes to showcase the depth, variety and complexity of overlooked Indian dishes.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Incredible India.
Location
New Delhi, IndiaFull Map
10 videos | 26 min
21 videos | 65 min
1 video | 7 min
4 videos | 92 min