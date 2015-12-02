Inside The Retro Digs of A Famous Abandoned Airline Terminal

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
3:17

2.The Ivy League of Auctioneering

3.
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
2:06

3.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

4.
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
3:38

4.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong

5.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

5.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

6.
Art as a Protective Second Skin
4:37

6.Art as a Protective Second Skin

7.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

7.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

8.
Finding Home Through Ballroom
1:48

8.Finding Home Through Ballroom

9.
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
3:05

9.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'

10.
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
4:14

10.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers

11.
One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
2:54

11.One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s

12.
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
2:58

12.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time

13.
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
2:46

13.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?

14.
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
1:55

14.Becoming a Ballroom Icon

15.
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
2:52

15.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder

16.
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
2:42

16.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

17.
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
2:12

17.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl

18.
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
3:17

18.The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him

19.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

19.Inking Her Own Story

20.
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
2:52

20.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry

21.
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
2:57

21.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing

22.
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
2:20

22.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History

23.
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7:45

23.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World

24.
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
2:59

24.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons

25.
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
2:30

25.In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way

26.
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
2:12

26.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics

Inside The Retro Digs of A Famous Abandoned Airline Terminal

In 1962, New York City's TWA terminal at JFK set the bar for futuristic urban design. Today, the tubular terminal is no longer abandoned—it's been revamped into a brand new hotel. We unlocked its doors before the renovation; come explore with us.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to New York and check out the best hotels in New York, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun
Culture
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
1:48
Finding Home Through Ballroom
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
2:54
One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
3:17
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:59
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Related Stories
Up Next
1:45
Welcome to Aviation High School
Up Next
3:47
Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
6:57
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Up Next
2:04
This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
Up Next
0:55
The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
3:37
Why ‘Raining Cats and Dogs’ Is More Than an Expression
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
2:46
Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
2:12
The Legend Of 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
1:44
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
Up Next
5:33
Love Letters in the Sky
Up Next
3:25
Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:27
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
Up Next
2:02
We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

191 videos | 639 min

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

Harmony in a Glass

2 videos | 6 min

The Climate for Change

2 videos | 6 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
1:48
Finding Home Through Ballroom
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
2:54
One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
3:17
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:59
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN