The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing

In the heart of the bucolic county of Derbyshire, England, Gavin Munro tends to a unique crop: furniture. Munro grows completely natural household furnishings by carefully pruning and grafting trees over the course of a decade. Though the process requires patience, the beautiful results are both functional and sustainable.

Offbeat & Fun
Nature
