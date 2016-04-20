The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing

2.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
3.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
4.The Guardians of Our Planet
5.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
6.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
7.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
8.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
9.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
10.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
11.The Mystery of Shell Grotto
12.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
13.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
14.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
15.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
16.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
17.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
18.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
19.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
20.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
21.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
22.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
23.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
24.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
25.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
In the heart of the bucolic county of Derbyshire, England, Gavin Munro tends to a unique crop: furniture. Munro grows completely natural household furnishings by carefully pruning and grafting trees over the course of a decade. Though the process requires patience, the beautiful results are both functional and sustainable.
