The Heroic History of Guang-Bing, a 500-Year-Old Chinese ‘Bagel’ That Helped Win

This round bread might look like a bagel. It’s even got the trademark hole in the middle. But this is not a bagel. It’s guang-bing, and it’s got a heroic past. This is the story of how a humble little doughy treat helped China win a war 500 years ago. And that hole? There’s a story there, too.