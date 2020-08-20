The Heroic History of Guang-Bing, a 500-Year-Old Chinese ‘Bagel’ That Helped Win

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
2:08

2.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River

3.
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
2:39

3.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors

4.
He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
2:07

4.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread

5.
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
2:07

5.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

6.
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
2:46

6.‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​

7.
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
14:55

7.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace

8.
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
2:19

8.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake

9.
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
2:11

9.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup

10.
The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
3:10

10.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera

11.
Lush Greenery Is Reclaiming this Abandoned Chinese Oasis
1:09

11.Lush Greenery Is Reclaiming this Abandoned Chinese Oasis

12.
How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
2:39

12.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers

13.
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
1:27

13.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China

14.
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
2:22

14.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village

15.
How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War
2:54

15.How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War

16.
Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
3:26

16.Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks

17.
The Ancient Practice of Body Folding Kung Fu
2:18

17.The Ancient Practice of Body Folding Kung Fu

18.
Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide
2:28

18.Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide

19.
How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
2:57

19.How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master

20.
The Truth About Your Chinese Takeout Box
1:23

20.The Truth About Your Chinese Takeout Box

21.
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
1:05

21.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run

22.
Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
1:00

22.Mumbai: Pizza Dosa

23.
Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
1:05

23.Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah

24.
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
2:41

24.Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor

25.
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
2:45

25.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves

The Heroic History of Guang-Bing, a 500-Year-Old Chinese ‘Bagel’ That Helped Win

This round bread might look like a bagel. It’s even got the trademark hole in the middle. But this is not a bagel. It’s guang-bing, and it’s got a heroic past. This is the story of how a humble little doughy treat helped China win a war 500 years ago. And that hole? There’s a story there, too.

Location

Fu'An, China

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
2:39
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
Up Next
2:07
He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
2:46
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
2:11
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
Up Next
3:10
The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
Up Next
1:09
Lush Greenery Is Reclaiming this Abandoned Chinese Oasis
Up Next
2:39
How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
2:54
How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War
Up Next
3:26
Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
Up Next
2:18
The Ancient Practice of Body Folding Kung Fu
Up Next
2:28
Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide
Up Next
2:57
How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
Up Next
1:23
The Truth About Your Chinese Takeout Box
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
Up Next
1:05
Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:45
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves

Related Stories

Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
scientist, amateur, backyard, science, the fusioneers
Up Next
3:32
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
Up Next
1:00
Paris: Bao Burger
Up Next
2:43
In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart
Up Next
2:57
Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter
Up Next
2:36
How ‘Green Screen Grandma’ Made a Splash on YouTube
The MP3 Was Created Thanks to Suzanne Vega’s Song “Tom’s Diner”
Up Next
3:19
The Mother and Father of the MP3
Up Next
1:13
Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
Up Next
1:98
Voguing For A Cause
Up Next
6:07
Pecos Tatum: The Heart Of A Champion
Up Next
1:55
The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
Up Next
1:06
London: Naga Delhi Burger
Up Next
2:39
Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
5:58
How Jamie Oliver’s TED Talk Sparked a Food Revolution in the Classroom
Up Next
2:15
The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
Up Next
2:52
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
Up Next
2:46
Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
Up Next
00:54
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
Up Next
1:53
The Ocularist: Restoring Windows to the Soul
Up Next
4:12
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
Up Next
2:58
How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
Up Next
2:56
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
Up Next
3:30
This Backyard Astronomer Has Discovered 300 Asteroids and Counting
Up Next
3:13
Raising Roosters With the Feather King

Recommended Playlists

Stories That’ll Give You a Sugar Rush

28 videos | 59 min

Co-Processing

4 videos | 11 min

Discover Georgia

2 videos | 5 min

Feel Good Stories We Love

3 videos | 8 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.