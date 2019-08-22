New England’s Chow Mein Sandwich Is the Ultimate Comfort Food

2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
If you love Chinese food, and you love sandwiches, the humble chow mein sandwich could be your new favorite nosh. Think a heaping portion of crispy fried noodles served on—wait, more like spilling out of—a hamburger bun and smothered in brown gravy. This unique culinary creation is popular in Fall River, Massachusetts. Regina Mark, co-owner of Mee Sum Restaurant explains the immigrant origins of the beloved regional specialty.
