Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future

Nine hundred feet below ground, near the Bosnian town of Konjic, a once secret fallout shelter lies in wait. Welcome to Tito’s Bunker, a distilled version of the Cold War zeitgeist preserved in time. Created at the height of the Cold War by Josip Broz Tito, the late leader of the former Yugoslavia, today it protects rare art and serves as a chilling reminder of what humanity’s fate could have been.