Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future

2.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
3.The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
4.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
5.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
6.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
7.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
8.Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island
9.Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
10.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
11.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
12.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
13.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
14.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
15.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
16.Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
17.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
18.Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
19.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
20.Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple
21.Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
22.Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
23.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
24.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
25.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
Nine hundred feet below ground, near the Bosnian town of Konjic, a once secret fallout shelter lies in wait. Welcome to Tito’s Bunker, a distilled version of the Cold War zeitgeist preserved in time. Created at the height of the Cold War by Josip Broz Tito, the late leader of the former Yugoslavia, today it protects rare art and serves as a chilling reminder of what humanity’s fate could have been.
Location
Konjic, Bosnia and HerzegovinaFull Map
7 videos | 21 min
5 videos | 18 min
3 videos | 9 min
3 videos | 9 min