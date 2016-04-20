Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
1:34

2.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms

3.
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
1:19

3.The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru

4.
Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
1:28

4.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario

5.
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
1:39

5.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa

6.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

6.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

7.
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
1:29

7.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls

8.
Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island
1:25

8.Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island

9.
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
1:26

9.Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues

10.
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
1:13

10.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’

11.
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
1:22

11.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky

12.
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
1:20

12.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest

13.
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
1:35

13.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny

14.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

14.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

15.
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
1:33

15.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City

16.
Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
1:23

16.Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland

17.
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
1:44

17.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House

18.
Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
4:09

18.Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice

19.
A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
2:10

19.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest

20.
Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple
1:18

20.Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple

21.
Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
1:25

21.Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone

22.
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
1:30

22.Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes

23.
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
1:35

23.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple

24.
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
1:20

24.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space

25.
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
1:26

25.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws

Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future

Nine hundred feet below ground, near the Bosnian town of Konjic, a once secret fallout shelter lies in wait. Welcome to Tito’s Bunker, a distilled version of the Cold War zeitgeist preserved in time. Created at the height of the Cold War by Josip Broz Tito, the late leader of the former Yugoslavia, today it protects rare art and serves as a chilling reminder of what humanity’s fate could have been.

Location

Konjic, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:34
Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
Up Next
1:19
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
Up Next
1:28
Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
1:29
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
Up Next
1:25
Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island
Up Next
1:26
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
Up Next
1:13
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
1:22
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
1:33
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
Up Next
1:44
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
On September 20, 2019, millions of students skipped school to urge world leaders to take action on climate change. This is the story of three of them.
Up Next
4:09
Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
Up Next
2:10
A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
Up Next
1:18
Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple
Up Next
1:25
Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
Up Next
1:30
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
Up Next
1:35
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
1:26
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws

Related Stories

Up Next
1:22
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
Up Next
1:50
In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
Up Next
1:30
Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
Up Next
1:19
Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
Up Next
1:29
The Sistine Chapel of Sewage
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
1:32
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
Up Next
2:53
The Loneliest Tree in the World
Up Next
3:29
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:23
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
Up Next
3:15
Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
Up Next
40:55
The Guardians of Our Planet
Up Next
2:43
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:24
Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
2:38
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:48
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
Up Next
2:22
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
1:13
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse

Recommended Playlists

Eyes on Africa

7 videos | 21 min

Closing the Gap

5 videos | 18 min

Making Better Food and Food Better

3 videos | 9 min

Sky Is Not the Limit

3 videos | 9 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN