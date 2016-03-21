Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
The Concrete Cowboys of Philadelphia

For the past decade, Malik Divers has run a small Philadelphia stable where he trains teenagers to ride and keep horses. Divers says that the horses keep kids off the streets and teach them responsibility. For 18-year-old Shahir Drayton, riding has even become an essential form of therapy. For some, it's ride or die.

Location

Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

Full Map
