The Concrete Cowboys of Philadelphia

2.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
3.The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
4.How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
5.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
6.The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race
7.Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
8.How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
9.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
10.A Blind Horse and His Best Friend
11.Phillie Phanatic May Be the World's Wackiest Mascot
12.Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
13.The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
14.In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
15.Building the World’s Largest Telescope
16.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
17.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
18.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
19.This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
20.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
21.How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
22.The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats
23.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
24.Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
25.Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
For the past decade, Malik Divers has run a small Philadelphia stable where he trains teenagers to ride and keep horses. Divers says that the horses keep kids off the streets and teach them responsibility. For 18-year-old Shahir Drayton, riding has even become an essential form of therapy. For some, it's ride or die.
Location
Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.Full Map
9 videos | 23 min
7 videos | 21 min
4 videos | 10 min
4 videos | 12 min