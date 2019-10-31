Making Legal Wigs for British Courts

2.Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
3.The Tailor Making Mariachis Look Their Best
4.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
5.Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
7.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
8.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
9.The Mystery of Shell Grotto
10.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
11.The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry
12.Breaking Fast in England
13.The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
14.Turning Precious Metals into Art
15.A Business For Women, Made to Measure
16.Multi-Cultural By Design
17.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
18.The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons
19.How One Man Rebuilt a WWII Spitfire Plane By Hand
20.The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
21.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
22.The Master Matador Tailor
23.The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
24.The President's Tailor Survived the Holocaust
25.Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
If a barrister or a judge walked into a London courtroom without wearing a wig, well, everyone would wig out. It’s a tradition to wear a legal wig in England. Ede & Ravenscroft, the oldest tailor in London, has been making these head coverings for over three centuries. They are still handcrafted—out of horsehair—in the store’s basement. What does it feel like to wear one of these wigs? When barrister Andrew Eborn puts his on, he feels like a knight going into battle in the courtroom.
