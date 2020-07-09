How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood

The Dad Gang began in 2016 as an Instagram account designed to put positive images of Black fatherhood out into the world. Today, the Dad Gang is an entire social community made up of Black dads who support and celebrate each other. The Dad Gang reminds us to love, cherish and protect these men who want nothing more than to be there for their kids.



This Great Big Story is by Target.