How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia
3:24

2.Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia

3.
Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube
3:07

3.Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube

4.
The Fast and Furious Family
3:02

4.The Fast and Furious Family

5.
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
2:37

5.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos

6.
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
2:31

6.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music

7.
Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old
4:00

7.Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old

8.
One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan
2:15

8.One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan

9.
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
3:51

9.This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids

10.
The Castle That Melts
7:49

10.The Castle That Melts

11.
A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
3:17

11.A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)

12.
California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
4:08

12.California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home

13.
With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
3:48

13.With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives

14.
The 14-Year-Old CEO
2:48

14.The 14-Year-Old CEO

15.
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
2:43

15.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food

16.
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
2:43

16.Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom

17.
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
3:14

17.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá

18.
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
2:43

18.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn

19.
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
3:03

19.The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind

20.
Hip-Hop and Horses
2:52

20.Hip-Hop and Horses

21.
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
2:25

21.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat

22.
In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
6:40

22.In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult

23.
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
4:15

23.Extra-Ordinary Birthdays

24.
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
2:39

24.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes

25.
Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
3:15

25.Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea

How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood

The Dad Gang began in 2016 as an Instagram account designed to put positive images of Black fatherhood out into the world. Today, the Dad Gang is an entire social community made up of Black dads who support and celebrate each other. The Dad Gang reminds us to love, cherish and protect these men who want nothing more than to be there for their kids.

This Great Big Story is by Target.

Profiles

Location

Long Island, New York

Full Map
Up Next
Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia
Up Next
3:24
Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia
Up Next
3:07
Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube
Up Next
3:02
The Fast and Furious Family
Up Next
2:37
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
Up Next
2:31
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old
Up Next
4:00
Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old
Up Next
2:15
One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
Up Next
3:51
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
Up Next
3:17
A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
The Homecoming Project: Helping Former Prisoners Find New Homes
Up Next
4:08
California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
Up Next
3:48
With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
Up Next
2:48
The 14-Year-Old CEO
Up Next
2:43
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
Up Next
2:43
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
2:43
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
2:52
Hip-Hop and Horses
Up Next
2:25
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
Up Next
6:40
In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
Up Next
4:15
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
Up Next
2:39
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
Up Next
3:15
Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea

Related Stories

Up Next
2:42
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
Up Next
2:37
Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
Up Next
3:20
Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
2:26
Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea
Up Next
3:23
Real Life Skywalkers: Flying Fast With a Family of Drone Racers
Up Next
1:21
The Small, but Mighty, Hercules Beetle
Up Next
3:08
Surfing in the Dark: Making Waves With a Blind Surfer
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
Up Next
5:03
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Fishing Alongside Dolphins Off the Coast of Brazil
Up Next
12:13
Fishing Alongside Dolphins Off the Coast of Brazil
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
Up Next
2:56
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
Huwon Secret Garden: Seoul’s Natural Sanctuary
Up Next
1:00
Huwon Secret Garden: Seoul’s Natural Sanctuary
Up Next
1:56
Keep on Rocking in the Arab World
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
1:10
Breaking Fast in Mumbai
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
1:31
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
Up Next
2:11
The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
Up Next
1:45
Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?
In Japan, Playing Softball With Senior Citizens
Up Next
14:59
In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
Up Next
3:27
Surfing the Night, Lighting Up the Waves
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
2:18
The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

200 videos | 641 min

Stories That’ll Give You a Sugar Rush

28 videos | 59 min

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

Other Videos From This Channel