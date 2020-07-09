How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood

2.Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia
3.Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube
4.The Fast and Furious Family
5.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
6.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
7.Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old
8.One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan
9.This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
10.The Castle That Melts
11.A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
12.California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
13.With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
14.The 14-Year-Old CEO
15.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
16.Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
17.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
18.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
19.The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
20.Hip-Hop and Horses
21.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
22.In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
23.Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
24.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
25.Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
The Dad Gang began in 2016 as an Instagram account designed to put positive images of Black fatherhood out into the world. Today, the Dad Gang is an entire social community made up of Black dads who support and celebrate each other. The Dad Gang reminds us to love, cherish and protect these men who want nothing more than to be there for their kids.
This Great Big Story is by Target.
Location
Long Island, New YorkFull Map
