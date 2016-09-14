The Day It Rained Whale

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
2:39

2.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes

3.
House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse
2:40

3.House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse

4.
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
3:17

4.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best

5.
Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
3:59

5.Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods

6.
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
4:12

6.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals

7.
Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter
2:57

7.Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter

8.
The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
3:11

8.The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight

9.
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
1:50

9.Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman

10.
A Whale of a Task: Sculpting Model Giants by Hand
3:02

10.A Whale of a Task: Sculpting Model Giants by Hand

11.
Massively Majestic: What It Feels Like To Swim With Whales
2:02

11.Massively Majestic: What It Feels Like To Swim With Whales

12.
A Video Game with Dysentery! Relive the 'Oregon Trail'
1:44

12.A Video Game with Dysentery! Relive the 'Oregon Trail'

13.
Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life
3:11

13.Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life

14.
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
1:33

14.Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best

15.
Kenya’s Eastern Bongos Are Dwindling in the Wild
1:25

15.Kenya’s Eastern Bongos Are Dwindling in the Wild

16.
Run, Little Lizard, RUN!
1:00

16.Run, Little Lizard, RUN!

17.
Gas And Glass: How Neon Comes To Life
1:00

17.Gas And Glass: How Neon Comes To Life

18.
The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
1:06

18.The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind

19.
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
5:48

19.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo

20.
River Gods: Welcome to the Wild West of Surfing
2:15

20.River Gods: Welcome to the Wild West of Surfing

21.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

21.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

22.
"Justice Is a Constant Struggle"
2:05

22."Justice Is a Constant Struggle"

23.
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
02:14

23.It’s Hockey, But Underwater

24.
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
2:58

24.Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market

25.
Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
1:28

25.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario

The Day It Rained Whale

In November 1970, an eight-ton sperm whale carcass washed up onto the beach in Florence, Oregon. Faced with a costly cleanup, local authorities grappled with how to dispose of such a massive animal. After consulting with the U.S. Navy, the Oregon Department of Transportation decided that the best thing to do was to take half a ton of dynamite and blow it up. The result was a minor disaster.

Up Next
Up Next
2:39
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
Up Next
2:40
House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
3:59
Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
Up Next
4:12
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
Up Next
2:57
Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter
Up Next
3:11
The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
Up Next
1:50
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
Up Next
3:02
A Whale of a Task: Sculpting Model Giants by Hand
Up Next
2:02
Massively Majestic: What It Feels Like To Swim With Whales
Up Next
1:44
A Video Game with Dysentery! Relive the 'Oregon Trail'
Up Next
3:11
Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life
Up Next
1:33
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
Up Next
1:25
Kenya’s Eastern Bongos Are Dwindling in the Wild
Up Next
1:00
Run, Little Lizard, RUN!
Up Next
1:00
Gas And Glass: How Neon Comes To Life
Up Next
1:06
The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
2:15
River Gods: Welcome to the Wild West of Surfing
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
2:05
"Justice Is a Constant Struggle"
Up Next
02:14
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
1:28
Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario

Related Stories

Up Next
3:06
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
Up Next
6:09
How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
Up Next
1:35
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
2:39
Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
Up Next
1:34
A Pilgrimage to the Bread Cathedral
Up Next
00:58
Play On Words: Masks
Up Next
2:59
A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
Up Next
3:07
How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
Up Next
1:30
Word Play: Cyberspace
guatemala, bike, machine
Up Next
2:35
The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala
Up Next
1:06
Journey Inside the Ghostly Temple of Trees
Up Next
1:55
This Way To 'Conjunction Junction'
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
2:34
1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
Up Next
2:51
The Lunch Club Making High School More Inclusive
Up Next
1:28
The Soviet Past of Tetris
Up Next
1:07
Deep Sea Bromance: The Pistol Shrimp and the Goby Fish
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
2:10
Sharpen Your Axe for Varsity Lumberjacking
Up Next
3:28
After Disaster Strikes, Robots to the Rescue
Up Next
5:31
Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau
Up Next
1:31
All Hail the Creator of Nachos
Up Next
1:30
Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
Up Next
2:42
A Century of Keeping Movies Alive

Recommended Playlists

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

Sephora

3 videos | 6 min

Latinx Excellence

4 videos | 14 min

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver

5 videos | 19 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN