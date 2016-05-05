GBSLogoWithName
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​

In the village of Yeli, China, two men have formed an unlikely team to improve their community. Sixteen years ago, Jia Haixia lost his eyesight. His best friend, Jia Wenqi, lost his arms as a child. Together, the two have planted 10,000 trees around their village and have become an inseparable duo.

Location

Ye Li Lu, Luhe Qu, Nanjing Shi, Jiangsu Sheng, China

