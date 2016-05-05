‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​

2.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
3.China’s City of Canals
4.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
5.The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse
6.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
7. China’s Best Leaf Musician
8.The Last of Hong Kong’s Bouncing Noodle Masters
9.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
10.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
11.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
12.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
13.Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
14.The Art Deco Glamour of Shanghai
15.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
16.Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
17.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
18.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
19.Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
20.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
21.Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter
22.Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
23.History in a Bottle: The Story of Moutai
24.These Traditional Chinese Rock Climbers Use No Ropes or Tools
25.Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
In the village of Yeli, China, two men have formed an unlikely team to improve their community. Sixteen years ago, Jia Haixia lost his eyesight. His best friend, Jia Wenqi, lost his arms as a child. Together, the two have planted 10,000 trees around their village and have become an inseparable duo.
Location
Ye Li Lu, Luhe Qu, Nanjing Shi, Jiangsu Sheng, ChinaFull Map
