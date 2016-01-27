The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

2.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

3.
The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
2:11

3.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins

4.
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
2:59

4.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection

5.
Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
2:36

5.Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive

6.
Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
2:57

6.Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations

7.
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
1:19

7.How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops

8.
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
10:58

8.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”

9.
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
4:17

9.Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away

10.
The City of Swords
3:38

10.The City of Swords

11.
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
6:57

11.The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’

12.
Coffee in Sweden
1:00

12.Coffee in Sweden

13.
The Future of Fashion
1:06

13.The Future of Fashion

14.
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
1:51

14.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department

15.
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
2:34

15.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

16.
Dancing for Freedom
2:49

16.Dancing for Freedom

17.
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
1:20

17.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space

18.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

18.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

19.
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
2:12

19.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics

20.
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
4:04

20.Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making

21.
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
1:11

21.Breaking Fast in Tunisia

22.
Love Letters in the Sky
5:33

22.Love Letters in the Sky

23.
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
3:45

23.Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl

24.
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
2:19

24.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

25.
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
2:45

25.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance

The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy

Cotton candy — the dessert of our childhoods, from state fairs to zoos to baseball games. That fluffy, cloudlike ball of spun sugar always seemed to hit the spot. But what if I told you the sugary treat was invented by a dentist? Something to think about next time you get your cavities filled.

Spun sugar was a popular dessert with upper-class Italians in the 1400s, when they melted down sugar and drizzled it over sheets to create different shapes of sugar. But it was a dentist and a candymaker who created the machine that makes what we now know as cotton candy.

William James Morrison was a dentist from Nashville, Tennessee, who also happened to be a prolific inventor. Among his several inventions were a purification process for public drinking water, a system to convert cottonseed oil into lard and, well, cotton candy. Morrison and local confectioner John C. Wharton created an electric machine that would melt down sugar and force it through a wire screen with flowing air. The result? The most magical, melt-in-your-mouth treat.

The two first began selling the new sugar treat—then called fairy floss, the name still used for cotton candy in Australia—at the 1904 World’s Fair, where it was an instant hit. In just six months, the pair had sold over 68,000 boxes of cotton candy (back then, they sold cotton candy in boxes, not the quintessential paper cones of today) and made what is now worth over $440,000. The cotton candy craze spread all over the country, touching the hearts and stomachs of many.

Even with the rapid success of his new creation, Morrison chose to stick with dentistry and later became the president of the Tennessee State Dental Association. So remind your dentist of the role dentistry played in your cavities next time you’re asked to eat fewer sweets.

Culture
Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

United States

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
2:11
The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:36
Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
Up Next
2:57
Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
Up Next
1:19
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
Up Next
10:58
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
Up Next
4:17
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
6:57
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
5:33
Love Letters in the Sky
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance

Related Stories

Up Next
1:19
India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
Up Next
2:02
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
2:29
In a Turkish Galaxy Far, Far Away...
Up Next
1:05
From Sparks and Steel: Forging Weapons With A Blademaster
Up Next
3:30
This Backyard Astronomer Has Discovered 300 Asteroids and Counting
Up Next
2:24
At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
Up Next
1:47
The Godfather of Champion Belts
Up Next
2:27
A Growing Problem (About Shrinking): Information In A Post-Moore's World
Up Next
5:35
TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
Up Next
1:04
This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
1:48
That Good Old Sound: Giving Voice To Forgotten Radios
Up Next
2:42
Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
2:28
The Academy Where Butlers Are Born
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
3:49
China’s Best Leaf Musician
Up Next
1:33
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
Up Next
2:09
Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
Up Next
2:05
Coming Home From Another World
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey

Recommended Playlists

Stories That’ll Give You a Sugar Rush

28 videos | 59 min

Explore Guatemala

3 videos | 9 min

Dave’s Producer Picks

6 videos | 23 min

The Splendor of Sri Lanka

3 videos | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
10:58
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
Up Next
4:17
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
6:57
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
5:33
Love Letters in the Sky
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
Up Next
2:48
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
Up Next
2:58
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Up Next
1:20
The Adorable Long-Tailed Chinchilla Fights to Survive

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN