Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club

Some people love to paint or cook in their spare time; while others, like George "Gyro Jake" Jacob, get a kick out of building their own homemade aircrafts. More specifically, Jacob designs, builds and flies “gyroplanes”—part-helicopter, part-airplane, DIY flying machines with an ever-growing following. Having hand-built more than 20 of these aircrafts, Jacob has seen his Florida-based cohort of fellow enthusiasts grow from a small weekend club to a group with more than 100 members. Now, with the advent of factory-built gyroplanes, the sky's the limit.