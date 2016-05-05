GBSLogoWithName
This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)

Meet Blakely, the Australian shepherd who mothers orphaned baby animals at the Cincinnati Zoo (too cute, we know). This patient rescue pup shows baby cheetahs, wallabies, foxes and the occasional warthog how to play and socialize like real, well, animals. ​

