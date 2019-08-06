GBSLogoWithName
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass

Hurling is the national sport of Ireland. It’s the fastest game on grass. An ancient sport, it’s kind of like lacrosse, and it’s kind of like American football. But, really, it’s unlike any other sport. Hurling is uniquely Irish, and it takes strength, speed and stamina to play well. Danny Cullen is captain of his county’s team in northwest Ireland. He is descended from a long line of hurlers. For men like him, hurling isn’t simply a sport they play for fun. It’s about keeping an Irish tradition alive.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins
Sports & Action

Location

Donegal, Ireland

Full Map
