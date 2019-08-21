GBSLogoWithName
Video
How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town

Off the coast of the picturesque town of Witless Bay in Newfoundland sits a four-island ecological reserve home to over 600,000 pairs of puffins. The locals love these seabirds—so much so that they run a Puffin Patrol to protect lost chicks who get stranded on shore. However, not everyone in town agrees on how to keep the puffins safe. The disagreement has spurred on a community-wide conflict that has pit neighbor against neighbor—with the puffins at the center of it all.

Nature

behind the scenes

