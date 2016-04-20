Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
2:51

2.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community

3.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

3.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

4.
Making Adventure Accessible to All
2:56

4.Making Adventure Accessible to All

5.
Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
1:17

5.Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon

6.
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
1:21

6.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque

7.
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
1:13

7.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future

8.
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
1:13

8.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl

9.
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
1:15

9.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies

10.
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
1:10

10.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse

11.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

11.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

12.
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
5:46

12.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima

13.
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
1:35

13.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay

14.
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
1:19

14.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River

15.
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
1:26

15.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors

16.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

16.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

17.
Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque
1:41

17.Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque

18.
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
1:26

18.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival

19.
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
00:52

19.This Bird Came Back From Extinction

20.
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
1:07

20.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter

21.
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
1:17

21.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey

22.
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
1:05

22.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run

23.
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
1:20

23.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction

24.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

24.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

25.
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
1:17

25.Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas

Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

In Persian, the term Shah Cheragh roughly translates to "king of the light." In Shiraz, Iran, you'll find a king of light in the form of the city's mosque. The building, adorned with shimmering multi-colored pieces of tile and glass, is considered the country's third most important pilgrimage site. It functions as a a funerary monument, a mosque and a beautiful holy place for thousands of worshippers. Although meant to be a holy shrine for Shia Muslims, people of any faith can marvel at the mosque's immense beauty.

Location

Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
1:17
Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
Up Next
1:21
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
Up Next
1:13
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
1:19
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
1:41
Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque
Up Next
1:26
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
Up Next
00:52
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
Up Next
1:07
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:20
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:17
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
Related Stories
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
1:30
Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:24
At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:21
These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
2:21
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
2:28
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
1:34
A Pilgrimage to the Bread Cathedral
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:16
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Gym

Recommended Playlists

Making Moves

10 videos | 26 min

Hip-Hop Hooray

10 videos | 31 min

International Women’s Day

15 videos | 45 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN