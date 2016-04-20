Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

In Persian, the term Shah Cheragh roughly translates to "king of the light." In Shiraz, Iran, you'll find a king of light in the form of the city's mosque. The building, adorned with shimmering multi-colored pieces of tile and glass, is considered the country's third most important pilgrimage site. It functions as a a funerary monument, a mosque and a beautiful holy place for thousands of worshippers. Although meant to be a holy shrine for Shia Muslims, people of any faith can marvel at the mosque's immense beauty.