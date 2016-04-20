Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

2.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
3.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
4.Making Adventure Accessible to All
5.Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
6.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
7.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
8.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
9.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
10.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
11.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
12.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
13.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
14.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
15.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
16.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
17.Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque
18.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
19.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
20.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
21.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
22.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
23.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
24.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
25.Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
In Persian, the term Shah Cheragh roughly translates to "king of the light." In Shiraz, Iran, you'll find a king of light in the form of the city's mosque. The building, adorned with shimmering multi-colored pieces of tile and glass, is considered the country's third most important pilgrimage site. It functions as a a funerary monument, a mosque and a beautiful holy place for thousands of worshippers. Although meant to be a holy shrine for Shia Muslims, people of any faith can marvel at the mosque's immense beauty.
Location
Shiraz, Fars Province, IranFull Map
10 videos | 26 min
10 videos | 31 min
15 videos | 45 min
10 videos | 29 min