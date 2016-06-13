GBSLogoWithName
The Gnomist: A Great Big Beautiful Act of Kindness

Deep in the forest of Overland Park, KS, little gnomes made a home. But how did they get there? This is the story of paying it forward, one little house at a time. A Great Big collaboration with filmmaker Sharon Liese and our friends at CNN Films.

Location

Overland Park, KS, USA

Full Map
