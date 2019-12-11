The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

When Andrew Lumish realized that the tombstones and historical monuments for those who had fought for the United States armed forces were falling into disrepair, he resolved to do something about it. A resident of Tampa, Florida, Lumish found that tombstones in his local cemetery were covered in mold and lichens, rendering them unreadable. So for the past 4 years, he’s been restoring these stone monuments with little more than water, a toothbrush and some serious elbow grease. To date, Lumish has restored between 500 and 600 monuments. Though the task may be arduous, for Lumish, it’s worth it to preserve the memory of our veterans.



This Great Big Story was made possible by Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®.