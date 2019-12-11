The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
4:08

2.On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades

3.
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
3:58

3.Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home

4.
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
2:39

4.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served

5.
“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
2:31

5.“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”

6.
In the Company of Heroes
3:44

6.In the Company of Heroes

7.
The Valley of Tombs
1:14

7.The Valley of Tombs

8.
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
4:03

8.Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran

9.
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
2:29

9.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park

10.
Helping Veterans Transition to a New Uniform
3:01

10.Helping Veterans Transition to a New Uniform

11.
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
2:28

11.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World

12.
The Woman Who Never Forgets
2:43

12.The Woman Who Never Forgets

13.
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
1:13

13.The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival

14.
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
1:30

14.Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes

15.
What It Feels Like To Scuba Dive In The Earth's Coldest Waters
2:02

15.What It Feels Like To Scuba Dive In The Earth's Coldest Waters

16.
The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney
1:35

16.The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney

17.
The Largest of the Toucans Has an EPIC Bill
1:10

17.The Largest of the Toucans Has an EPIC Bill

18.
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
3:16

18.The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club

19.
Explaining the Science of Soil
3:06

19.Explaining the Science of Soil

20.
Meet Wikipedia's Resident Paleoartist
1:39

20.Meet Wikipedia's Resident Paleoartist

21.
Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life
3:11

21.Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life

22.
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
1:08

22.Breaking Fast in Istanbul

23.
'Turning Sound Into Music' | Best Use of Mixed Media
4:10

23.'Turning Sound Into Music' | Best Use of Mixed Media

24.
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film
31:30

24.Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film

25.
Say Hello to the Yellow-Headed Amazon
1:27

25.Say Hello to the Yellow-Headed Amazon

The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

When Andrew Lumish realized that the tombstones and historical monuments for those who had fought for the United States armed forces were falling into disrepair, he resolved to do something about it. A resident of Tampa, Florida, Lumish found that tombstones in his local cemetery were covered in mold and lichens, rendering them unreadable. So for the past 4 years, he’s been restoring these stone monuments with little more than water, a toothbrush and some serious elbow grease. To date, Lumish has restored between 500 and 600 monuments. Though the task may be arduous, for Lumish, it’s worth it to preserve the memory of our veterans.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®.

Profiles

Location

Tampa, Florida

Full Map
Up Next
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
Up Next
4:08
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
3:58
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:39
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Living With Wolves Saved My Life
Up Next
2:31
“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
Up Next
3:44
In the Company of Heroes
Up Next
1:14
The Valley of Tombs
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
3:01
Helping Veterans Transition to a New Uniform
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
2:43
The Woman Who Never Forgets
Up Next
1:13
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival
Up Next
1:30
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
Up Next
2:02
What It Feels Like To Scuba Dive In The Earth's Coldest Waters
Up Next
1:35
The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney
Up Next
1:10
The Largest of the Toucans Has an EPIC Bill
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
3:06
Explaining the Science of Soil
Up Next
1:39
Meet Wikipedia's Resident Paleoartist
Up Next
3:11
Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
4:10
'Turning Sound Into Music' | Best Use of Mixed Media
Up Next
31:30
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film
Up Next
1:27
Say Hello to the Yellow-Headed Amazon

Related Stories

Up Next
2:32
The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’
Up Next
2:34
1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles
Up Next
1:28
The Soviet Past of Tetris
Up Next
2:32
There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
Up Next
3:34
How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
Up Next
1:52
Growing Snowflakes For Science (And ‘Frozen’)
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
1:15
Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
Fan Zheng’an learned the ancient art of shadow puppetry as a child. He’s still at it nearly 70 years later.
Up Next
3:05
Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
Up Next
1:45
Welcome to Aviation High School
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
1:54
Infiltrating the Committee That Controls Your Emojis
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
Up Next
3:04
The Mobile Veterinary Team Saving Kenya’s Wild Animals
Up Next
1:55
Unlikely Emcees: The Muslim Hip-Hop Artists Bridging Worlds
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
2:47
Just Call Him the 'Eagle Whisperer'
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
1:38
This Gardener Regularly Grows 100-Pound Vegetables
Up Next
2:15
The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
Up Next
1:00
Miami: Matcha Pastelito
Up Next
4:14
A Merry Berry Advent
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
5:33
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
Up Next
2:40
On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy

Recommended Playlists

A Salute to the Brave

5 videos | 15 min

Eyes on Africa

7 videos | 21 min

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
4:30
Turning Plastic Trash Into Cash in Haiti
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
3:20
The Haunting Hymn of the Taos Hum
Up Next
2:58
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
Up Next
2:49
Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
Up Next
3:29
"What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
Up Next
2:20
These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:23
This Florida Fruit Stand Sells Exotic, Tropical Fruits
Up Next
1:31
Living on the Most Crowded Island on Earth
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:14
Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:39
The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Busted The KKK
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
2:37
Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
Up Next
3:37
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN