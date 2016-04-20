GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Is Why We Call Hippies Crunchy

In 1969, a bunch of free-loving hippies got together in Bethel, New York, for a three-day music festival called Woodstock. The organizers expected 200,000 people, but 400,000 showed up. As it happened, they ran out of food. That’s where the festival's savior came in. Hugh Romney introduced festival revelers to crunchy granola and the rest, as they say, is history.

Location

Bethel, NY, USA

Full Map

14 Things That Will Channel Your Inner Flower Child

Wish you were at the original three days of peace, love and music? Us too. That’s why we put together a guide of what you need for your own hippie Woodstock-themed adventure.

