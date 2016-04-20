This Is Why We Call Hippies Crunchy

In 1969, a bunch of free-loving hippies got together in Bethel, New York, for a three-day music festival called Woodstock. The organizers expected 200,000 people, but 400,000 showed up. As it happened, they ran out of food. That’s where the festival's savior came in. Hugh Romney introduced festival revelers to crunchy granola and the rest, as they say, is history.