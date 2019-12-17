This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World

You can teach your kids about history through books, but there’s so much that can also be learned by traveling. That’s why Jermaine and Sarah Griggs of Orange County, California, sold their home and took their children on an around-the-world trip of a lifetime. Ghana was among the 36 countries they visited, and it proved to be a profound experience.



This Great Big Story was made possible by the Ghana Tourism Authority.