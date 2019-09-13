China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years

2.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
3.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
4.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
5.Lighting Up the Sky With Chinese Lanterns
6.The Model Shipbuilder Carrying on Macao’s Proud Seafaring Tradition
7.Decked Out in Wedding Silver
8.The Chili Cutters of China
9.Where the Best Butlers Learn the Trade
10.The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
11.The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
12.Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
13.China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering
14.Passing Down Ancient Stories Through Song
15.For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
16.Showering in Molten Iron
17.Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
18.Creating Henna Crowns of Beauty for Cancer Patients
19.Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
20.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
21.The Floating Forests of India
22.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
23.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
24.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
25.Welcome to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch
The Guanyin Pavilion was built to last. And last. And last. This temple has sat atop a large reef rock in the middle of China’s Yangtze River in Ezhou for 700 years. When the water rises and covers the foundation, it looks like the structure is floating. Also known as the Goddess of Mercy Pavilion, the temple isn’t open to the public nowadays. But we’ve captured a glorious bird’s eye view of this historical treasure, holding its own against the swirling current.
Location
Ezhou City, ChinaFull Map
212 videos | 678 min
8 videos | 20 min
9 videos | 23 min
5 videos | 16 min