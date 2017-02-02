The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
2:40

2.An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions

3.
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
2:57

3.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo

4.
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
3:45

4.It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass

5.
This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
2:00

5.This Is How Your Body Changes In Space

6.
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It's Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
1:38

6.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It's Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space

7.
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
1:54

7.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut

8.
Please Pass The Space Food
2:01

8.Please Pass The Space Food

9.
Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
1:37

9.Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life

10.
Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
2:00

10.Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space

11.
Coming Home From Another World
2:05

11.Coming Home From Another World

12.
Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
2:12

12.Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards

13.
The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
2:11

13.The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes

14.
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
2:56

14.These Super Computers Are Altering Reality

15.
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
2:41

15.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker

16.
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
02:14

16.It’s Hockey, But Underwater

17.
A (Football) League of Their Own
2:46

17.A (Football) League of Their Own

18.
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
3:20

18.Pride on the Rugby Pitch

19.
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
3:31

19.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing

20.
Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution
4:03

20.Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution

21.
How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
3:35

21.How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives

22.
Going to Bat for the Environment
2:52

22.Going to Bat for the Environment

23.
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
2:40

23.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf

24.
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
3:18

24.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa

25.
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
2:50

25.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon

The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer

The successfully completed Hail Mary is one of the rarest and most thrilling ways to end a football game (or any sports game for that matter). This ultimate game-winning pass is so rare that since 1975, only 28 have occurred in the National Football League. Why? Because they're almost impossible to get right. Here’s how a whispered prayer helped christen the first Hail Mary.

Culture
Sports & Action
Offbeat & Fun

Location

United States

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:40
An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
Up Next
2:57
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
Up Next
3:45
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
Up Next
2:00
This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
Up Next
1:38
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It's Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
Up Next
1:54
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
Up Next
2:01
Please Pass The Space Food
Up Next
1:37
Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
Up Next
2:00
Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
Up Next
2:05
Coming Home From Another World
Up Next
2:12
Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
Up Next
2:11
The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
Up Next
2:56
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
02:14
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
Up Next
2:46
A (Football) League of Their Own
Up Next
3:20
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
Up Next
3:31
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
Up Next
4:03
Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution
Up Next
3:35
How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
2:40
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
2:50
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon

Related Stories

Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
6:39
Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
3:02
Refugee Hoops in America’s Heartland
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
2:17
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
Up Next
2:28
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
Up Next
14:38
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:25
Like Volleyball With Your Feet: The Korean Sport of Jokgu
Up Next
7:31
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
Up Next
2:44
Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight
Up Next
2:56
Racing Sidecar with the Motocross Bros
Up Next
9:06
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
Up Next
2:18
Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:24
Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
3:14
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:52
Scouting American Giants for Aussie Rules Football
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
Up Next
3:51
The Fight Outside the Ring

Recommended Playlists

Play Her Way

5 videos | 14 min

Asian Pacific American Heritage

9 videos | 32 min

Extraordinary Temples

7 videos | 9 min

Discovery

2 videos | 54 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:37
Coloring the Streets of Singapore
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Up Next
3:09
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
1:32
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
2:18
The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
2:47
The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Russia
Up Next
3:27
From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
3:05
The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania
Up Next
4:02
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
Up Next
2:29
Lighting Up the Sky With Chinese Lanterns
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
3:12
Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
Up Next
1:21
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
Up Next
1:33
A Frightening Follicular Fable
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN