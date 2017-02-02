The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer

2.An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
3.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
4.It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
5.This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
6.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It's Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
7.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
8.Please Pass The Space Food
9.Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
10.Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
11.Coming Home From Another World
12.Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
13.The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
14.These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
15.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
16.It’s Hockey, But Underwater
17.A (Football) League of Their Own
18.Pride on the Rugby Pitch
19.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
20.Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution
21.How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
22.Going to Bat for the Environment
23.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
24.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
25.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
The successfully completed Hail Mary is one of the rarest and most thrilling ways to end a football game (or any sports game for that matter). This ultimate game-winning pass is so rare that since 1975, only 28 have occurred in the National Football League. Why? Because they're almost impossible to get right. Here’s how a whispered prayer helped christen the first Hail Mary.
