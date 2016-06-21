GBSLogoWithName
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

In a forest in Northern Italy, a man known simply as Bruno has spent nearly a lifetime building an amusement park by hand. Bruno, who has no formal engineering or construction training, designed rides inspired by the movement of nature. Today, patrons can enjoy more than 40 manually-powered rides, all for free.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun
Culture

Location

Nervesa Della Rattaglia, Italy

