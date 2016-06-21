Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

2.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
In a forest in Northern Italy, a man known simply as Bruno has spent nearly a lifetime building an amusement park by hand. Bruno, who has no formal engineering or construction training, designed rides inspired by the movement of nature. Today, patrons can enjoy more than 40 manually-powered rides, all for free.
