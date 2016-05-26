GBSLogoWithName
Video
All Aboard the Last Authentic Steam Railroad

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, in Chama, N.M., operates one of America's last steam trains. With its coal-powered steam engines and a top speed of 20 mph, this train isn't going to win any races. It might, however, take your breath away as it crawls through some of the country's most stunning scenery.

Location

Chama, NM 87520, USA

Full Map
