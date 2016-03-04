A Place Of Peace And Power: Welcome To The Hill Of Crosses

More than 100,000 crosses sit on a hill in northern Lithuania. Although this place of pilgrimage now represents both Christian devotion and Lithuanian identity, the tradition of leaving crosses dates back to 1831.



