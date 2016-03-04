GBSLogoWithName
A Place Of Peace And Power: Welcome To The Hill Of Crosses

More than 100,000 crosses sit on a hill in northern Lithuania. Although this place of pilgrimage now represents both Christian devotion and Lithuanian identity, the tradition of leaving crosses dates back to 1831.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Lithuanian and check out the best hotels in Lithuanian, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Šiauliai, Lithuania

