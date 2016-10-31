Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House

2.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
3.Welcome to the Town of the Dead
4.Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
5.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
6.Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
7.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
8.The Valley of 2,000 Temples
9.From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
10.The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
11.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
12.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
13.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
14.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
15.An Underwater City for the Dead
16.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
17.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
18.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
19.Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
20.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
21.Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future
22.The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
23.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
24.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
25.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, is one of the most haunted places in America. The Victorian mansion, built by Winchester Repeating Arms heiress Sarah Winchester, has more than a hundred rooms with mysterious architectural features like staircases that lead to the ceiling and doors that lead to nowhere. But that's not all … In the Winchester Mystery House, you're never truly alone.
