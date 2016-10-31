GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House

Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, is one of the most haunted places in America. The Victorian mansion, built by Winchester Repeating Arms heiress Sarah Winchester, has more than a hundred rooms with mysterious architectural features like staircases that lead to the ceiling and doors that lead to nowhere. But that's not all … In the Winchester Mystery House, you're never truly alone.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

San Jose, CA, USA

Full Map

THE MOST HAUNTED PLACES IN AMERICA

Whether you’re a horror fanatic or a hardened skeptic, it’s hard to resist a good fright fest—and it turns out you don’t have to go very far to find one.

